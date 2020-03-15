Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer played host to a "Sandlot" charity wiffle ball game Saturday night in Arizona.

All proceeds were to be donated to support MLB staff members who are out of work while the games have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bauer also set up a Gofundme account that has raised almost $20,000. He has set a target of $1 million.

Among the players who participated were two of Bauer's former Indians teammates: pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Oscar Mercado, who reportedly homered in the game.

MLB shut down spring training Thursday and has said that the start of the regular season will be delayed at least two weeks.

Bauer was traded from the Indians to the Reds in July in a three-team deal with the Padres that landed Yasiel Puig in Cleveland.