ON THIS DATE IN 1992, Rob Zastryzny was born.

This is an appropriate beginning because my last name has been mangled my entire life. And the daily editor on this project is Nick Pietruszkiewicz, whose last name is so impenetrable, people have nearly choked trying to navigate through it.

Rob Zastryzny pronounces his name Za-Striz-Knee. He pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 2016 to 2018, and he began spring training this season as a non-roster invitee for the Baltimore Orioles. He and Marc Rzepczynski, also a left-handed reliever, have the most unpronounceable and unspellable baseball names in recent history, but Zep-Chin-Ski doesn't have two Z's and two Y's in his last name.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

"When the guy at the front desk of the hotel first looks at my name, his first reaction is of suppressed shock,'' Zastryzny said. "Then he tries not to look surprised even when I say it out loud for him. The most common mispronunciation is Stris-ski -- that happens twice every day. My all-time favorite, though, is Smith. In a high school game, the public address guy got it so wrong my first two at-bats, parents were going to the press box to tell him how to say it correctly. The third time at bat, he said, 'Now batting, at first base, No. 10, Rob Smith.'

"No one, not on the first try, has ever spelled my name correctly, even when they are looking right at it. And when I was a kid, I had a lisp, so I couldn't say my own name correctly until I was in the third grade. My teammates now just call me Rob Z. Or Z. Or if you're (Orioles manager) Brandon Hyde and you have to write it out every day, I'm Z-Man.''

My wish would have been for Zastryzny to have pitched in a game to catcher Doug Gwosdz, who played briefly for the San Diego Padres, from 1981 to 1984. His name is pronounced Gooosh. His nickname, the best in baseball history, was Eye Chart. "Look at his name, and cover one eye with your hand,'' said former Texas Rangers manager Doug Rader. "It looks like an eye chart.''

Zastryzny and Gwosdz. What a battery. If only Ed or Nelson Figueroa could have loaned a vowel.

play 1:12 Rob Zastryzny needs a nickname In 2016, the Cubs proved then-rookie reliever Rob Zastryzny's name was absolutely baffling to all of his teammates and manager.

