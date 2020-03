On Rob Zastryzny's 28th birthday, Tim Kurkjian recalls some humorous anecdotes about the pitcher's last name. (0:51)

Every day, until baseball returns, Tim Kurkjian will use the day on the calendar to tell a story (or two ... or three) as only he can.

March 26: How do you spell Rob Zastryzny again?

Wait, this guy has a last name with with two "Z's" and two "Y's"? Meet lefty Rob Zastryzny.