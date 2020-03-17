J.A. Happ reacts to a Yankees minor league player testing positive for coronavirus and talks about trying to stay prepared with all the current uncertainty. (1:26)

The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for coronavirus, sources familiar with the message distributed to players told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

The Yankees have now had two minor league players test positive for coronavirus. The previous player had only spent time in the minor league portion of the Yankees' spring training facility.

The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players had resolved to stay in camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Connecticut.

"Again, it's starting to hit home more every day, it seems like," Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Tuesday. "So we're just preparing and trying to be smart if we can and paying attention to the news."

Major League Baseball in a memo Sunday said major league players would be allowed to stay in camps "but we anticipate that may change in the coming days as events continue to unfold and players become better educated about current conditions."

On Monday, MLB announced it has pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.