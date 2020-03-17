J.A. Happ reacts to a Yankees minor league player testing positive for coronavirus and talks about trying to stay prepared with all the current uncertainty. (1:26)

The New York Yankees have informed their minor league players that another minor leaguer in the organization has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"While under self-quarantine, the player reported fatigue and an elevated body temperature to Yankees medical personne," the statement read. "The test was administered on Sunday, and the player returned to self-quarantine following the positive results. We can also report that within the past 48 hours his symptoms have dissipated."

The Yankees have now had two minor league players test positive for coronavirus. The previous player had spent time in only the minor league portion of the Yankees' spring training facility.

The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players had resolved to stay in camp amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, however, manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Connecticut.

"Again, it's starting to hit home more every day, it seems like," Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Tuesday. "So we're just preparing and trying to be smart if we can and paying attention to the news."

Major League Baseball in a memo Sunday said major league players would be allowed to stay in camps, "but we anticipate that may change in the coming days as events continue to unfold and players become better educated about current conditions."

On Monday, MLB announced it has pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.

"The recommendation from the union was for guys to go wherever they felt comfortable for the next 4-6 weeks, [whether] that was staying here at the facility or going home," said Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who is the team's union representative. "... Obviously the majority of guys aren't going to go to New York because of the spread of the virus up there. But that was the recommendation from the union; that's what I passed on to the guys."