Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval has reached out to a fan who has said he has tested positive for coronavirus about throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

A 39-year-old fan named Justin tweeted a picture Monday of himself wearing an A's hat while in a hospital bed.

"I have it," Justin said in his Twitter post. "Don't sleep on this thing people. I'm a very healthy type I diabetic. My body is fighting it very well but it's kicking my ass. Don't be a moron. Stay home!"

Kaval responded on social media early Tuesday morning, saying he "would be honored to have [Justin] throw out the first pitch opening day."

Justin became aware of Kaval's request on Tuesday afternoon.

Oh my god! 😭😭😭😭

I'm blown away man — Justin (@jwdaddy80) March 17, 2020

The post came to the attention of Kaval and the A's after they had already announced Monday that they were donating $100,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an unprecedented time in our community," Kaval said in a release after the team's donation. "As we navigate this pandemic, it is crucial that we come together and help those who need us most."

Major League Baseball announced Monday it had pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus.