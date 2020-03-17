Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is expected to be sidelined six weeks after undergoing right groin surgery Tuesday, the team announced.

The right-hander had been slowed by injury early in spring training, first with groin tightness and then with a mild strain of a back muscle. Verlander had said he was unsure whether the two were related.

"Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action," Astros general manager James Click said in a statement Tuesday. "However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks."

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner ended up making two starts this spring, posting a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings and striking out four.