All 30 Major League Baseball teams on Tuesday pledged $1 million each to help cover the lost wages of ballpark employees who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis' postponement of the big league season.

"Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective-bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love."

Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.

Major League Baseball announced Monday it had pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks because of coronavirus.

