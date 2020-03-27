Tim Kurkjian's baseball fix: At 49, straight from prison, Pete Rose could still hit

With March 27 being the anniversary of a 1989 story Sports Illustrated wrote about Pete Rose's gambling, Tim Kurkjian tells the story of when Rose put on an impressive display at a batting cage after getting out of prison. (1:06)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989, Sports Illustrated published a story connecting Pete Rose to gambling in baseball. We know that story. We also know that years later, Rose went to prison for five months for tax evasion. The day he got out, his son Pete Jr. picked him up at the prison. Pete's first question to his son was, "Is there a batting cage near here?''

"Yes,'' Pete Jr. said, "there's one right down the street.''

Off they went. Pete said to the proprietor of the batting cage: "What's the fastest machine you have here?'' The proprietor pointed and said, "That one: 85 mph.'' So Pete Rose, age 49, incarcerated for five months, stepped into the batting cage.

By now, all the people at the batting cage realized that the Hit King was in the cage. They all gathered around. The first pitch came in at 85 mph. If you have never seen 85, or haven't seen it in a while, that ball is moving at an exceptional rate of speed. Pete swung at the first pitch and hit a line drive directly back at the pitching machine, a rocket, a seed, an absolutely textbook swing.

Rich Pilling/Getty Images

He looked at the assembled crowd, threw his bat to the ground, and said, "Some things never f---ing change'' and walked away.

