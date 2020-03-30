Dwight Gooden retired on March 30, 2001, and that reminds Tim Kurkjian of a humorous story related to Gooden and Roger Clemens. (0:48)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001, Doc Gooden retired. Dwight Gooden was so good in his prime, "there were times,'' he said, "when I'd be on the bench between innings, and I'd be rooting for our guys to make quick outs so I could get back out there and pitch. I wasn't really rooting against them, you know what I mean.''

Yes, we do. Gooden, as an 18-year-old, was overpowering in dominating Class A ball in 1983.

The full "On this date ..." archive

"The next spring, [the Mets' front office] told me they didn't want me to take him north [make the team] because he wasn't ready,'' said then-Mets manager Davey Johnson. "I told them, 'That stuff plays anywhere.' Finally, I convinced them. But they were always telling me to protect him. I said, 'I'll protect him. Just let me have him. Please.'"

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Gooden's rookie year, at age 19 in 1984, was a joke: 276 strikeouts in 218 innings. He won the National League Rookie of the Year and finished second in the Cy Young Award voting. His combination of an explosive fastball in the upper 90s and an overhand curveball was breathtaking. In 1985, Gooden had one of the best seasons in baseball history: 24-4, a 1.53 ERA, a WHIP of 0.965, 268 strikeouts and eight shutouts.

"I faced him in '84, and I caught him in '85, and I've never seen anything like him,'' catcher Gary Carter said. "He was ... a nightmare.''

Roger Clemens faced Gooden in the 1986 All-Star Game. Clemens, an American League pitcher, had barely taken an at-bat since high school. Naturally, he struck out. The first pitch by Gooden was a fastball that jumped. Clemens, astonished, looked at home plate umpire Bruce Froemming.

"Do I throw that hard?'' Clemens asked Froemming.

"Yes, Roger,'' Froemming, "you do.''

Clemens said that at-bat against Gooden helped change his thinking about pitching. He had seen Gooden's stuff, which was the best he'd ever seen, and one at-bat told him that no one could possibly hit that. So Clemens was even more emboldened to throw as hard as possible.

Other baseball notes from March 30