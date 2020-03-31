March 31 is the anniversary of Michael Jordan signing with the Birmingham Barons, which prompts Tim Kurkjian to recount MJ's friendship with Terry Francona. (1:02)

ON THIS DATE IN 1994, Michael Jordan was assigned to the Double-A Birmingham Barons.

This began a fascinating year in baseball, and a lifelong relationship with manager Terry Francona.

History tells us that Jordan failed at baseball. Quite the contrary. He was an average high school player who took 16 years away from the hardest game to play, then tried to play it at the Double-A level.

I quoted more than one major league player who thought Jordan would hit .050 at Double-A. Instead, he willed himself to hit .203 with 51 RBIs and 30 steals. When he went back to basketball after one season, he acknowledged that every player on his team was stronger from the tip of the fingers to the elbow -- that's baseball strength -- than he was.

"No one was more competitive,'' Francona said. "So we come home from a road trip and we park next to a basketball court, and a bunch of guys start hooting at Michael to play. Finally, he'd had enough. He told four of his coaches, including me, 'We're playing!' I said no. I was in charge of him, I couldn't let him get hurt. They would have fired me if he got hurt. So the first time down the court, I set a pick for him. He screams at me, 'Get the hell out of the way! I don't need a pick!' Then he goes and dunks on this guy. Another guy starts chirping. Michael dunks on him, too, and literally bends the rim. Then he stands over top of him, screaming at him. I jumped in. 'OK, that's it, this game is over!'''

Francona said: "We'd play Yahtzee on every road trip on the bus (the Jordan Cruiser). He's the richest man in America, the best basketball player ever, and I'm making $29,000 a year. And he's cheating at Yahtzee to take my money because he just can't bear to lose.''

