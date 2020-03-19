Major League Baseball has canceled series scheduled for this season in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Diego Padres had been scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18-19 in Mexico City, and the New York Mets were supposed to play the Miami Marlins on April 28-30 in San Juan. The games will be rescheduled for the home teams' sites in Arizona and Miami, MLB said.

The games in Mexico City would have marked the first time MLB had played a regular-season game there.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday that Opening Day would be delayed until mid-May at the earliest after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus.

"The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," the commissioner's office said in a statement.