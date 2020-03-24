How to watch: Classic Home Run Derby showdowns on ESPN2

On Thursday, March 26, ESPN2 will be airing a Home Run Derby Classics marathon starting at 6 p.m. with 2019's epic battle between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso. After that, it will be 2018 (Washington, D.C.), 2017 (Miami) and 2015 (Cincinnati).
• The best home runs we ever saw: Rocking Wrigley, Game 7 drama and Bat Night fun
• How the Home Run Derby became America's national pastime
• Inside the long list of home run records set in 2019
2019: Cleveland (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
• Inside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s incredible Derby performance
• Pete Alonso stole the show in classi Derby
2018: Washington, D.C. (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
• Harper wins Derby in dramatic fashion
2017: Miami (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
• What you might have missed while Aaron Judge was destroying baseballs
2015: Cincinnati (12 a.m. ET, ESPN2)