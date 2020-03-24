How to watch: Classic Home Run Derby showdowns on ESPN2

On Thursday, March 26, ESPN2 will be airing a Home Run Derby Classics marathon starting at 6 p.m. with 2019's epic battle between Vladimir Guerrero Jr . and Pete Alonso . After that, it will be 2018 (Washington, D.C.), 2017 (Miami) and 2015 (Cincinnati).

After winning the 2019 Home Run Derby, Pete Alonso reveals his championship chain bestowed upon him by Daddy Yankee. (0:23)

