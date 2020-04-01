You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1939, Phil Niekro was born.

Here is the story of how the Hall of Fame knuckleball pitcher, then with the Yankees, won his 300th game. The Blue Jays had clinched a playoff spot on the second-to-last day of the 1985 season. So on the last day, "They were all hung over,'' said Niekro, who was scheduled to pitch the season finale that Sunday afternoon. He was going for his 300th victory. The night before, he and his brother Joe, also a Yankees pitcher, decided that Joe would pitch in relief of Phil so he could potentially have a part in Phil's historic 300th win.

"So with two outs in the ninth inning, Joe, not the pitching coach, came to the mound to tell me if I got one more out, I'd be the oldest pitcher ever (at 46) to throw a shutout,'' Phil said. "So I told him, 'Forget our plan, get the hell off the mound!' The Blue Jays had runners at second and third. Jeff Burroughs, who was a teammate of mine in Atlanta, was at the plate. We were deciding whether to walk him to load the bases. Burroughs looked at me, pointed to himself and said, 'Pitch to me.' He swung at a knuckleball that was 3 feet outside for the final out ... it was the only knuckleball I threw the whole game.''

