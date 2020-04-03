You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1966, Tom Seaver signed with the Mets out of USC.

The Braves had selected Seaver in the January draft that year, but commissioner William (Spike) Eckert voided the contract because the deal was signed after the USC season had begun. The Mets beat out the Phillies and Indians in a lottery for Seaver, who became one of the greatest pitchers in history, the best No. 41 ever and easily the greatest Met of all time.

At the Hall of Fame 15 years ago, Seaver spent 30 minutes with me, my son, Jeffrey, who was 11, and our friends Gus and Wally Ramsey. In two days, Jeffrey was going to sleepaway camp for the first time. Seaver took a $100 bill from his wallet, gave it to Jeffrey and said, "Take me with you!'' Seaver knew the Ramsey family when he lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, while playing for the Mets, When Seaver was considering a comeback in 1987, he had Gus, then 20, catch him in the driveway. Naturally, Gus had the picture framed.

Seaver wrote on it: "To Gus. I hope I didn't hurt your hand.''

Louis Requena/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Seaver was a star in New York, therefore he knew the legendary Dick Schaap, a great writer who became a great broadcaster, and the best interviewer in the business. Schaap used to say he "collected people.'' So one night one early 1970's, he got Seaver together with a bunch of sportswriters and celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, a brilliant man but not a baseball fan. Late in the night, Ali looked at Seaver and said, "What paper do you work for?''

