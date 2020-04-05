On April 5, 1979, Earl Weaver earned his 1,000th career victory, and that got Tim Kurkjian reflecting on notable stories about the former Orioles manager. (1:30)

So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979, Earl Weaver won his 1,000th game as a manager.

Weaver was a top-five manager of all time. In 17 years as a manager, all with the Orioles, Weaver went 1,480-1,060 in his Hall of Fame career. He won four pennants and one World Series. He won 90 games 11 times. He won 100 games three years in a row, averaging 106 victories from 1969 to 1971. As the Orioles team bus left Kansas City after a rare loss in 1970, Weaver cracked from the front seat, "Damn, it's hard to hard to stay 50 games over .500!''

Weaver was always ahead of the game. He was irascible, indomitable, hilarious -- he was Mickey Rooney in a baseball uniform. He was smarter, in a simplistic way, than the rest. He hated to bunt because, he said, "You only get 27 outs, don't give any of them away.'' It angered him when the other team was trying to bunt, and his pitcher wouldn't throw a strike. He would scream, "They're giving us an out, let them give us an out!''

Weaver implored his pitchers to never throw intentionally at a hitter because, "It might lead to a fight. If there's a fight, our guys and their guys are going to get ejected, and our guys are better than their guys, so we're going to lose on that exchange. Don't throw at them!''

A writer made the mistake of constantly asking Weaver when Orioles outfielder Al Bumbry, whom Weaver loved, was coming off the disabled list. Weaver yelled at the writer, "As far as I'm concerned, Bumbry is dead! I only deal with the living! When he's ready to come off the DL, then he's ready. Until then, he's dead!''

To Weaver, the DL was the Dead List.

Orioles outfielder Pat Kelly decided, while he was playing, that he was going to be a minister. So Kelly waited for the right time, a poignant moment, to approach Weaver with the profoundly important news in is life. "Earl,'' Kelly said. "I'm going to walk with the Lord.'' Weaver said, "I'd rather you walked with the bases loaded!''

