ON THIS DATE IN 1979, Adrian Beltre was born.

Beltre's eyes, that famous stare, made him look mean and unapproachable to strangers. The truth is, he was one of the most enjoyable players to be around. Those eyes were actually so warm and soft, and that smile could light a scoreboard. He is a future Hall of Famer -- only Brooks Robinson played more games at third base, no third baseman had more assists, and George Brett and Wade Boggs are the only other primary third basemen to finish with 3,000 hits. But Beltre's legacy will be the fun with which he played.

"I've never seen anyone enjoy the game more,'' Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel said.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Beltre was a big brother to Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. On routine popups to the left side of the infield, they would routinely mess around about who was going to catch it.

"I'd call it,'' Beltre said, "and he'd come over a get right next to me, sometimes he'd bump into me. I'd be screaming, 'I got it, get away from me, get away from me, little man!'''

Before the start of every game, after the ball came to him on the around-the-horn, Beltre would do a ritualistic toe tap of the third-base bag, just to signify that another game was starting, and how lucky he was to be playing that position for another day in the big leagues.

Beltre never wore a cup at third base even though he missed time one season with bruised testicles.

"How can you not wear a cup?'' I once asked him.

He showed me his hands and said, "That's what these are for.''

