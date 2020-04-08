On the anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th career home run, Tim Kurkjian recalls how pitcher Tom House ended up with the historic ball before giving it to Aaron. (1:04)

ON THIS DATE IN 1974, No. 715 happened.

Braves relievers held a lottery of sorts the day of 715, knowing it would be the night that Hank Aaron made history. Based on seniority, each reliever chose a location in the bullpen where each would stand in hopes catching home run No. 715. Cecil Upshaw, who had the most seniority, elected to stand next to the left-field foul pole because Aaron, with those impossibly strong hands and wrists, liked to hook the ball down the left-field line.

"I was the young guy in the bullpen, by the time it was my turn, I was way out in left-center field,'' reliever Tom House said. "Hank could hit them out anywhere, but I didn't like my chances. Then, as soon as he hit it, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is going to hit me in the chest.' I didn't even have to move. It was unbelievable. After I caught it, I ran the ball to home plate. I handed the ball to Hank. He was crying. I'd never seen Hank Aaron cry.''

Hank Aaron bats during his eighth and last 40-homer season in 1973. Herb Scharfman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The pressure was off, Aaron had passed the iconic Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list. Finally, the chase was over. Maybe now, the hate mail would stop; a black man in the deep South had passed a white man, a legendary player, on the most important list in sports.

Two years ago, Hank Aaron sat with Dave Flemming, Eduardo Perez and me in the booth for four innings of a Braves game on national TV. For 90 minutes, he told stories, with amazing recall, about his life and career. He made us laugh, he made us cry, we were mesmerized. It was the first time I've stopped keeping score at a game, because Aaron was all that mattered. That night, on Twitter, which is filled with hate, someone wrote, "If you ever meet someone who looks at you like Tim Kurkjian looks at Hank Aaron, marry that person.''

Hank Aaron in the booth. The highlight of my professional career.

