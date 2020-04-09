On April 9, 1993, Bo Jackson hit a home run in his first game with an artificial hip, which got Tim Kurkjian thinking about some of his most memorable Jackson baseball stories. (1:06)

ON THIS DATE IN 1993, Bo knows

Bo Jackson was one of the most amazing players in major league history; at one point, he was perhaps the strongest and the fastest player in the game.

"I once saw him hit a ball 500 feet, run and catch it before it hit the ground, then threw it back to the plate in the air," scout Jimmy Stewart said.

He was exaggerating, but there is no exaggerating Bo.

"I never missed one of his at-bats," Kansas City Royals teammate George Brett said. "I never went to the bathroom when he came up because I might miss something I'd never seen."

Perhaps Bo's most amazing feat -- even greater than the night (I was there, I still can't believe what I saw) he ran up the fence at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore like a race car driving a ramped turn -- came on this date in 1993 with the Chicago White Sox. In his first at-bat since having hip replacement surgery, Bo muscled a home run over the right-field fence. He muscled his way through a career that made teammates shake their heads in astonishment.

"Bo was a big bow hunter," said catcher Mike Macfarlane, a former teammate. "He kept his bows in his locker. He would show us how to shoot, but for him, it was like plucking a harp. He just used two fingers to cock it. I stood on top of the bow and, using both hands, tried to cock it, and I couldn't do it. And neither could anyone else on our team. I'm sure our front office wasn't happy about this, we were all afraid of tearing a rotator cuff trying to cock a bow. Bo needed two fingers. Damnedest thing I've ever seen."

Bo broke bats over his knee. He once snapped a bat over his helmet.

"When he signed [in 1986], they sent him to [Triple-A] Memphis, where I was," Macfarlane said. "He hit a ball foul in the game, and broke his bat. It wasn't broken in half, but it was clearly cracked. Typical Bo, he said, 'Ah, Ah, Ah, Ah, screw it.' He didn't get a new bat, and hit the next pitch over the center-field fence. It was right then that we said, 'OK, you are a freak.'"

