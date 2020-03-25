A Boston Red Sox minor league player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Tuesday. The player received the results of his positive test on Monday and is "doing well" according to a team announcement. His identity has not been revealed.

The unnamed player was last at the Red Sox complex in Fort Myers on March 15, three days after Major League Baseball officially suspended their season, according to the announcement. The team believes the player contracted the virus after he left Fort Myers, but is shutting down operations at their Fenway South facilities effective for the next two weeks and will undergo a deep cleaning to disinfect the buildings.

"During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else," a team spokesman said in a statement. "The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball and our own medical team."

The player is now recovering at home after receiving the results of the positive test, and all players and staff who came in contact have been advised to self-quarantine for the next two weeks. Two minor leaguers in the Yankees system previously tested positive for the coronavirus, with the Red Sox minor leaguer marking the third known professional baseball player to test positive.

Several players, including many who live in the Fort Myers area, continued working out at the Fenway South after the suspension of the season. The Red Sox said most coaches have gone home, but players have still been showing up, with around 8 to 15 players showing up daily according to interim manager Ron Roenicke.

"We do have a crew there, a reduced crew, of medical staff and we have guys who are able to work out with players who are coming," Roenicke said last week. "They are showing up in waves. So the pitchers are showing up first in the morning. The guys who are in the area. And then in the afternoon, the guys who are still there, the regulars are showing up to hit in the batting cages and to stay sharp that way."

In a conference call with the Boston media last Thursday, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he would not be surprised if someone in the organization contracted the virus that has shut down the United States in recent weeks.

"That's something we're being very vigilant in monitoring," Bloom said last week. "You look around the way this is going, we know it's very, very possible it's going to happen at some point. So we're just trying to make sure everybody is educated and stay in touch with everybody."