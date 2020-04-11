On April 11, 2011, Sam Fuld purposely passed up the chance to hit for a cycle, and Tim Kurkjian shares his memories of that day. (1:18)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011, Sam Fuld didn't stop.

Willie Mays never hit for the cycle. Neither did Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth or Barry Bonds. On this night in 2011, the Rays' Fuld, a little, usually fourth, outfielder, came to the plate in the ninth inning of a blowout victory over the Red Sox. He already had a double, a triple and a home run. Since 1900, 14,500 times has a hitter finished a triple short of the cycle.

All Fuld needed was a single. He hit a line drive into the right field corner at Fenway Park. He never stopped running, and raced to second for a double. Some players would have -- and have --stopped at first and completed the cycle. Fuld didn't. I interviewed him directly after the game on Monday Night Baseball. I asked him about not stopping at first.

"I never thought about stopping at first; that's not the right way to play the game," he said. "If you can advance to the next base, you advance. That's the only way to play baseball."

Fuld, who is from New Hampshire and was playing before many friends and family members, did the right thing. He still had a great night: two doubles, a triple and a home run.

After the game, his teammates applauded him for not stopping at first.

"Everyone in this room respects him even more after that," then-Rays GM Andrew Friedman said. "That's why he's Sam Fuld."

