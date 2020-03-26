How to watch Strikeout Saturday: Classic 20 K games on ESPN

On Saturday, March 28, ESPN will be airing four classic 20-strikeout performances on "Strikeout Saturday." Over eight hours starting at 12 p.m. ET, we'll air Roger Clemens (vs. the Mariners in 1986), followed by Kerry Wood (vs. Astros in 1998), Randy Johnson (vs. Reds in 2001), and Max Scherzer (vs. Tigers in 2016).

Some related content:

Oral history: Kerry Wood's 20 strikeout game

Schedule

• 12 p.m. ET: Roger Clemens becomes the first MLB pitcher to fan 20 in a nine-inning game -- vs. Seattle Mariners on April 29, 1986

• 2 p.m. ET: Kerry Wood Ks 20 in a one-hit shutout at Wrigley Field vs. the Houston Astros -- May 6, 1998

• 4 p.m. ET: Randy Johnson dominates the Cincinnati Reds with a 20-strikeout performance -- May 8, 2001

• 6 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer notches 20 strikeouts vs. his old team, the Detroit Tigers -- May 11, 2016