With no live Opening Day games Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic, baseball fans are being offered a multitude of classic alternatives on television and other platforms.

ESPN2 is airing an eight-hour Home Run Derby marathon on Thursday, starting with Pete Alonso's impressive show from last summer. The consecutive 2-hour broadcasts, which will also stream on the ESPN App, begin at 6 p.m. ET, also include power displays by Bryce Harper (2018), Aaron Judge (2017) and Todd Frazier (2015).

ESPN will also debut a new content series Thursday called "Baseball Fix," which will be hosted by analyst Tim Kurkjian and will focus on a classic baseball story each day tied to that date in history.

With the season delayed until at least mid-May, Major League Baseball will air 30 games -- one memorable game for each franchise -- on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts' series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Felix Hernandez and Mark Buehrle.

MLB Network plans to broadcast classic Opening Day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter's debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.