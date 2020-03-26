Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun, who suffered a broken jaw after getting hit in the face by a baseball during a spring training game on March 8, said he has been cleared to resume workouts.

"Got cleared to start doing my daily workouts and baseball activities again," Calhoun said Thursday on Twitter.

Got cleared to start doing my daily workouts and baseball activities again 😀 Let's go 💪🏾 📸 @kellyspics3 @Rangers pic.twitter.com/xgOw66cUOE — June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) March 26, 2020

Calhoun's jaw was broken when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias. He was taken off the field on a motorized cart and airlifted to the hospital. He underwent surgery the following day to insert a plate and stabilize the jaw.

Calhoun hit .269 with 21 homers in 83 games last season. He is expected to start in left field for the Rangers, who traded outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara over the winter.