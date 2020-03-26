OpeningDayAtHome: MLB stars share thoughts with fans on day baseball didn't begin

Take a look back at the top 10 best MLB Opening Day moments, including Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. (3:58)

On the day Major League Baseball's 2020 season was supposed to begin -- before the coronavirus pandemic put sports on hold -- many of the game's biggest stars took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

Here are a few of the more notable posts:

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout narrated an official MLB coronavirus video -- urging all baseball fans to come together to fight the pandemic.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has provided nearly 700 meals to doctors and nurses in Chicago and Florida on the front lines confronting the coronavirus, asked for donations to The Rizzo Foundation in continuing to support the relief effort.

Definitely not the #OpeningDay I had imagined but let's all stick together (while practicing social distancing) and help one another. #OneTeam



Text Hope44 to 52000 or https://t.co/AfQLkHgb3o pic.twitter.com/8ByanCqTXQ — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 26, 2020

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart bought lunch for fans.

Happy Opening Day kinda... it's #TakeoutThursday and with the help of @FrischsBigBoy @CocaCola @ElisBBQCincy and the @Reds this is really taking off! Thank you all and we hope that you all enjoy!! Remember $25 per order/family! Please read ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Dm4w7th13 — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 26, 2020

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge urged fans to stay home.

Missing baseball and that opening day excitement. We will be back before we know it. Stay home and stay safe! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/kf2ff2IA9N — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) March 26, 2020

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander shared a lighthearted story/photo of him with wife Kate Upton and their daughter watching his 2007 no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper chimed in with a caption rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams channeled his Opening Day energy onto the backyard with his kid.

#MLBOpeningDay at home. I'm on pace for 27 punch outs. pic.twitter.com/0UJOy94m8m — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 26, 2020

Cleveland Indians starter Mike Clevinger virtually signed a fan's photo.

Pirates starter Chris Archer shared an Opening Day message from fans.

This is pure magic!!!! I miss you kiddos https://t.co/fZ96cOyH0O — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) March 26, 2020

And many others shared their thoughts as well.

Thinking of our fans on Opening Day. Miss you and hope to see you at the Big A soon! Until then, please stay safe and healthy as we get through this together. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/Rs79aGWXEu — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) March 26, 2020

Worst opening day ever, but focused on what's most important right now and that's keeping the team safe at home so we can get back to baseball soon. Special thank you to all the healthcare workers on the front lines, looking forward to celebrating y'all upon our return! #NVRQT pic.twitter.com/zWQqm8PNyA — Jon Lester (@JLester34) March 26, 2020