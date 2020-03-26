        <
          #OpeningDayAtHome: MLB stars share thoughts with fans on day baseball didn't begin

          5:32 PM ET

          On the day Major League Baseball's 2020 season was supposed to begin -- before the coronavirus pandemic put sports on hold -- many of the game's biggest stars took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

          Here are a few of the more notable posts:

          Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout narrated an official MLB coronavirus video -- urging all baseball fans to come together to fight the pandemic.

          Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has provided nearly 700 meals to doctors and nurses in Chicago and Florida on the front lines confronting the coronavirus, asked for donations to The Rizzo Foundation in continuing to support the relief effort.

          Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart bought lunch for fans.

          New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge urged fans to stay home.

          Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander shared a lighthearted story/photo of him with wife Kate Upton and their daughter watching his 2007 no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers.

          Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper chimed in with a caption rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

          Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams channeled his Opening Day energy onto the backyard with his kid.

          Cleveland Indians starter Mike Clevinger virtually signed a fan's photo.

          Pirates starter Chris Archer shared an Opening Day message from fans.

          And many others shared their thoughts as well.

