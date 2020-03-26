OpeningDayAtHome: MLB stars share thoughts with fans on day baseball didn't begin

On the day Major League Baseball's 2020 season was supposed to begin -- before the coronavirus pandemic put sports on hold -- many of the game's biggest stars took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.
Here are a few of the more notable posts:
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout narrated an official MLB coronavirus video -- urging all baseball fans to come together to fight the pandemic.
Even though we're apart, we can come together. #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/jmygipXlXs— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 26, 2020
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has provided nearly 700 meals to doctors and nurses in Chicago and Florida on the front lines confronting the coronavirus, asked for donations to The Rizzo Foundation in continuing to support the relief effort.
Definitely not the #OpeningDay I had imagined but let's all stick together (while practicing social distancing) and help one another. #OneTeam— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 26, 2020
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart bought lunch for fans.
Happy Opening Day kinda... it's #TakeoutThursday and with the help of @FrischsBigBoy @CocaCola @ElisBBQCincy and the @Reds this is really taking off! Thank you all and we hope that you all enjoy!! Remember $25 per order/family! Please read ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Dm4w7th13— Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 26, 2020
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge urged fans to stay home.
Missing baseball and that opening day excitement. We will be back before we know it. Stay home and stay safe! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/kf2ff2IA9N— Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) March 26, 2020
Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander shared a lighthearted story/photo of him with wife Kate Upton and their daughter watching his 2007 no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper chimed in with a caption rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.
Pittsburgh Pirates starter Trevor Williams channeled his Opening Day energy onto the backyard with his kid.
#MLBOpeningDay at home. I'm on pace for 27 punch outs. pic.twitter.com/0UJOy94m8m— Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) March 26, 2020
Cleveland Indians starter Mike Clevinger virtually signed a fan's photo.
Happy would be opening day✌️🌞 https://t.co/6K1MhT2GS4 pic.twitter.com/Ji6RVtn5Tl— ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) March 26, 2020
Pirates starter Chris Archer shared an Opening Day message from fans.
This is pure magic!!!! I miss you kiddos https://t.co/fZ96cOyH0O— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) March 26, 2020
And many others shared their thoughts as well.
Thinking of our fans on Opening Day. Miss you and hope to see you at the Big A soon! Until then, please stay safe and healthy as we get through this together. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/Rs79aGWXEu— Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) March 26, 2020
Worst opening day ever, but focused on what's most important right now and that's keeping the team safe at home so we can get back to baseball soon. Special thank you to all the healthcare workers on the front lines, looking forward to celebrating y'all upon our return! #NVRQT pic.twitter.com/zWQqm8PNyA— Jon Lester (@JLester34) March 26, 2020
Although Spring Training 2020 was different, to say the least, my family and I are always grateful for the support the @sfgiants fans show. As the world has slowed for obvious reasons, we are thankful for the many people who work tirelessly to aid in any way possible. One day soon, baseball will be our passion again. For now we continue to observe the best ways to minimize the spread and enjoy the time we would not have now with our loved ones. It's a reminder that thinking of others is critically important! See you in SF soon! #sfgiants #quarantine #bekind
Dear Baseball; I miss you. I miss the roar of the crowd, the smell of the grass, the adrenaline rush, the joy of playing, enjoying the little moments with the boys and last but not least getting double switched for! (I miss a lot more) Love ya!!! See you soon!! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/9dJpvWu0Kg— Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 26, 2020