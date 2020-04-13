On this date: Quisenberry and Quirk team up for first QQ battery (1:12)

ON THIS DATE IN 1980, Dan Quisenberry pitched for the Royals and was caught by Jamie Quirk. It was the first time in baseball history that a battery included a pitcher and a catcher with a last name beginning with the letter Q.

"You have a lot of time on your hands, don't you?'' Quisenberry, always amusing, asked me. "But I like it.''

And I like it that Quisenberry's nickname was Quiz.

In 1989, he and catcher Todd Zeile made the first Q-Z battery. In 2013, Guillermo Quiroz caught the Giants' Barry Zito for the first Z-Q battery. And in 2018, we had the first all-hyphenated battery when Isiah Kiner-Falefa caught Austin Bibens-Dirkx for the Rangers.

Every day, I check the batteries. When I was a teenager, I kept waiting for Barry Foote to catch either Bill Hands or Rich Hand, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. I am still sad that pitcher Kris Benson didn't hang around longer and or catcher Austin Hedges didn't get here sooner or we might have had the Benson and Hedges battery. But in the 1980s, for the Tigers, Marty Castillo caught Glenn Abbott: Abbott and Castillo. Several times for the Giants in the 1990s, Bud Black pitched and Steve Decker caught for the Black and Decker battery.

"On those days,'' Sports Illustrated's Steve Rushin wrote, "Decker wore the power tools of ignorance.''

Other baseball notes from April 13