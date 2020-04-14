You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1968, Nolan Ryan won his first major league game.

Nolan Ryan is not the greatest pitcher of all time. He is the greatest power pitcher ever, and the hardest pitcher to hit in major league history. He finished his 25-year career with 324 victories and 5,714 strikeouts. Next on the list, Randy Johnson, would need three more 300-strikeout seasons to pass Ryan. For a quarter of a century, no one threw a baseball harder than Nolan Ryan.

The full "On this date ..." archive

In the 1980s, when Ryan pitched for the Astros, Roger Clemens used go to games at the Astrodome to "listen'' to Ryan warm up in the bullpen. In the 1990s, Ryan's Rangers were in the middle of a terrible losing streak. Ryan looked at his teammates before he went to the mound and said, "This ends right here!' Then he went out and threw some ridiculous shutout with 15 strikeouts. Once in the 1970s, leadoff man Ralph Garr, who could hit any fastball, struck out on three pitches against Ryan to start the game. His teammates looked at him for a scouting report. Garr, one batter in, said, "This game is over.''

Getty Images

After Ryan's seventh no-hitter (three more than anyone in history), which he threw at age 44, his family waited for him after the game to celebrate. He told them they had to wait, he had to ride the exercise bike for 45 minutes because that's what he did after every start, there were no exceptions. For all his greatness, Ryan was beloved by teammates: More than 20 teammates named a son Nolan after him. So when Blue Jays third baseman Rance Mulliniks was once asked what the world would be like if everyone in it was like Nolan Ryan, he said, "Everyone would love each other, and no one would get a hit.''

Once a power pitcher, always a power pitcher. Ryan threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Rangers game 10 years ago. He was 63. His catcher for that first pitch was Jim Sundberg, a six-time Gold Glover, who had caught Ryan during his career. Ryan had gotten loose in an area under the stadium. He threw the first ball at 85 mph, amazing at 63.

"I wasn't ready for it. I had to bend down quickly just to catch it,'' Sundberg said. "I split my pants.''

Other baseball notes from April 14