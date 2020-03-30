How to watch classic games on ESPN's MLB Encore Tuesdays

ESPN will be airing classic baseball games every Tuesday on "MLB Encore Tuesdays." The series begins March 31 with the Sept. 21, 2001, game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, the first major pro sports game in New York City following the Sept. 11 tragedy.

Every Tuesday night, at either 7 or 8 ET, through the end of April will feature one of the most memorable games of the last 25 years. Additionally, ESPN+ will unveil its first collection of classic MLB games on March 31, a group that features 13 perfect games or no-hitters. The games will be available on demand.

MLB Encore Tuesdays on ESPN

March 31 (7 p.m. ET) -- Mike Piazza hits an eighth-inning home run to give the Mets the lead in their emotional game against the Braves on Sept. 21, 2001, the first game in New York after 9/11.

April 7 (7 p.m. ET) -- Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. of the Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking the record of Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, on Sept. 6, 1995.

April 14 (8 p.m. ET) -- Kirk Gibson hits one of the most memorable home runs in baseball history, lifting the Dodgers to a win over the A's in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

April 21 (7 p.m. ET) -- Ken Griffey Jr. raced home from first base on a double by Edgar Martinez, giving the Mariners a come-from-behind victory over the Yankees for a series-clinching win in Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series.

April 28 (7 p.m. ET) -- Aaron Boone's walk-off home run in the 11th inning caps a Yankees comeback over the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series.

Perfect games, no-hitters on ESPN+

All games available on demand beginning March 31

Don Larsen's perfect game: Larsen shuts down the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Len Barker's perfect game: Barker blanks the Blue Jays in the Indians' win May 15, 1981.

Nolan Ryan's fifth no-hitter: Ryan throws the fifth of his record seven no-hitters, beating the Dodgers Sept. 26, 1981, at the Astrodome.

Nolan Ryan's seventh no-hitter: At age 44, 18 years after his first no-hitter, Ryan baffles the Blue Jays on June 11, 1990.

Dave Stewart's no-hitter: Stewart blows away the Blue Jays on June 29, 1990, hours before the Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela would no-hit the Cardinals.

David Wells' perfect game: Wells throws the 15th perfect game in baseball history, beating the Twins on May 17, 1998. (Listen to Wells on Baseball Tonight podcast.)

David Cone's perfect game: Cone matches Wells 14 months later, shutting down the Expos on just 88 pitches on June 17, 1999.

Randy Johnson's perfect game: The Big Unit, at age 40, becomes the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game, with his second no-hitter, against the Braves on May 18, 2004.

Jon Lester's no-hitter: Lester blanks the Royals on May 19, 2008 at Fenway Park, the record fourth no-hitter caught by the Red Sox's Jason Varitek.

Mark Buehrle's perfect game: Buehrle throws his second career no-hitter, with some ninth-inning help from White Sox center fielder DeWayne Wise, in beating the Rays on July 23, 2009.

Roy Halladay's perfect game: Halladay records the 20th perfect game in MLB history, setting down all 27 Marlins he faced on May 29, 2010.

Matt Garza's no-hitter: Garza throws the first no-hitter in Rays history and the fifth of the 2010 season, taming the Tigers on July 26, 2010.

Roy Halladay's NLDS no-hitter: In the first postseason appearance of his Hall of Fame career, Halladay follows his perfect game earlier in the season with the second postseason no-hitter in history by beating the Reds in Game 1 of their NLDS Oct. 6, 2010.