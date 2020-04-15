Tim Kurkjian reflects on the importance of Jackie Robinson as the legendary ballplayer made his major league debut on April 15, 1947. (1:04)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DAY IN 1947, Jackie Robinson changed everything.

Buck O'Neill, former Negro League star, was on an Army base in the Philippines in 1945 when an officer summoned him at 10 p.m. with news. O'Neill grabbed the microphone and screamed throughout the base: "Branch Rickey has signed Jackie Robinson to an organized baseball contract.''

Two years later, on this date, Jackie Robinson changed the game, and the country, by becoming the first African-American to play in the major leagues.

The full "On this date ..." archive

Robinson, 28, went hitless that first game, but scored a run, made 11 putouts at first base (a new position for him) as the Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Boston Braves 5-3.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"I don't mean to be a crusader,'' Rickey said. He wanted to make his team better, and the athleticism of Robinson did that. At UCLA, he was an All-American running back, he led the Pac-10 in scoring in basketball two years in a row, and he was a track star. In 1947, he won National League Rookie of the Year. In 1949, he won the NL Most Valuable Player Award.

"He could beat you in more ways than any player that I ever saw,'' Dave Anderson, a columnist for The New York Times, once wrote.

Robinson provided the first step in the desegregation of baseball, and the first step in the post-war civil rights movement in America. It was difficult and dangerous. Death threats and racial epithets came in his first year in pro ball (1946), and it got worse when he got to the big leagues.

"I don't know how Jackie did it,'' Dodgers pitcher Rex Barney said. "The pressure. The expectations. The things people yelled at him. He's the strongest man I've ever seen.''

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

It was the exceptional strength and courage of a remarkable athlete that changed the game.

On this date in 1997, MLB retired Robinson's No. 42 in perpetuity. On this date in 2009, players on all MLB teams wore No. 42, which now happens every year. On this date in 2015, the Civil Rights game was established to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day.

"Jackie taught us all so much,'' Hall of Famer Frank Robinson said. "One of the most important lessons was the only way to beat them, to beat the hate, was to beat them on the field.''

Other baseball notes from April 15