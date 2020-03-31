Jeff Passan gives the logistics for MLB's deal with the players' association to grant a full season of service, regardless of the number of games played. (1:40)

Major League Baseball will continue to pay its minor league players $400 per week through at least May 31 or until the start of the minor league season.

MLB announced the extension of the benefits Tuesday morning. Minor leaguers also will continue to receive medical benefits.

"We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit," MLB said in a statement. "MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus."

MLB announced earlier this month that minor leaguers would be paid until April 8. The minor league season had been set to open April 9 but is being delayed.