Former baseball All-Star Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for the new coronavirus and for pneumonia.

"I am completely symptom free now and doing really well, and so I must have had it for a while," Edmonds said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best."

The 49-year-old played 17 major league seasons from 1993-2010, mostly for the California and Los Angeles Angels (1993-99) and St. Louis Cardinals (2000-07).

He hit 393 home runs.