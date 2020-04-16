        <
        >

          Tim Kurkjian's baseball fix - The greatest numbers from 1 to 55 in baseball history

          play
          Kurkjian has some fun with uniform numbers in honor of Yankees (1:11)

          On April 16, 1929, the Yankees became the first team to wear numbers on their uniforms, which causes Tim Kurkjian to comes up with his own numbers game. (1:11)

          7:35 AM ET
          • Tim KurkjianESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Has covered baseball since 1981

          You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

          ON THIS DATE IN 1929, the numbers game began.

          The Yankees were the first team to put numbers on the back of their uniforms. The numbers often corresponded to where the player hit the batting order, which is how Babe Ruth ended up with No. 3 and Lou Gehrig No. 4. So we'll pick the greatest baseball player of all time from uniform No. 1 to No. 55, a harmless game I call "From Ozzie To Orel.''

          The full "On this date ..." archive

          It is a fun exercise, which, in spots, requires a healthy debate. But, in these trying times, there is no need for hate here. There are no right or wrong answers, not on something as unofficial as the best No. 5 ever (DiMaggio, Pujols, Bench, Brett, others), No. 8 (Berra, Ripken, Morgan, Yaz, others), No. 19 (Feller, Gwynn, Yount), No. 20 (Frank Robinson or Schmidt), No. 21 (Spahn or Clemente) or No. 45 (Gibson or Pedro Martinez). It is subjective. Use your own judgement.

          This is my list: 1 to 55.

          It is not the correct list. It is my list, with facts and opinion. Mostly opinion.

          It is not your list. It should not be your list.

          1: Ozzie Smith
          Best defensive shortstop ever

          2: Derek Jeter
          Top-four shortstop.

          3: Babe Ruth
          Best hitter ever, as many shutouts (17) as Pedro Martinez

          4: Lou Gehrig
          Best first baseman

          5: Joe DiMaggio
          Three MVPs, top four center fielder

          6: Stan Musial
          Most underrated superstar player

          7: Mickey Mantle
          Top-three center fielder

          8: Yogi Berra
          Second-best catcher ever, three MVPs, three seconds

          9: Ted Williams
          Higher career OPS than best single-season OPS of any active player

          10: Chipper Jones
          Top-four third baseman

          11: Barry Larkin
          Amazingly athletic shortstop

          12: Roberto Alomar
          Best defensive second baseman I've ever seen

          13: Alex Rodriguez

          One of five with 600 homers, 3,000 hits

          14: Pete Rose
          The Hit King

          15: Carlos Beltran
          Borderline Hall of Famer

          16: Whitey Ford
          Won 236 games, posted a .690 winning percentage

          17: Dizzy Dean
          Went 59-19 in 1933-34

          18: Johnny Damon
          2,769 hits, 522 doubles, 480 steals

          19: Tony Gwynn
          A .338 lifetime hitter, 297 three-hit games, one three-strikeout game

          20: Mike Schmidt
          Best third baseman ever

          21: Roberto Clemente
          A .318 lifetime hitter, best defensive right fielder ever

          22: Clayton Kershaw
          Three Cy Youngs, lowest ERA (2.44), 2,200 innings pitched, 1920-on

          23: Ryne Sandberg
          Nine Gold Gloves, 282 homers

          24: Willie Mays
          Second-best player all time

          25: Barry Bonds
          Top-three hitter

          26: Wade Boggs
          Lifetime .328, seven 200-hit seasons in a row

          27: Mike Trout
          Three MVPs, more to come

          28: Bert Blyleven
          Hall of Famer, top-three curveball

          29: Rod Carew
          A magician at the plate, .328 lifetime

          30: Nolan Ryan
          Greatest power pitcher, hardest pitcher to hit ever

          31: Greg Maddux
          Career value, best pitcher I've ever seen

          32: Sandy Koufax
          Peak value, best lefty ever. Went 97-27 in his last four seasons

          33: Eddie Murray
          One of six with 500 homers, 3,000 hits

          34: David Ortiz
          Big Papi

          35: Rickey Henderson
          No list is complete without him

          36: Gaylord Perry
          Gaylord Perry: Most wins by any pitcher in the 1960's and 70's combined

          37: Keith Hernandez
          Wore it with Cardinals, best defensive first baseman

          38: Curt Schilling
          Should make it to Cooperstown this year

          39: Roy Campanella
          Three-time MVP

          40: Bartolo Colon
          Had 247 wins, Cy Young, one amazing home run

          41: Tom Seaver
          Top 10-15 pitcher

          42: Jackie Robinson
          For all he did

          43: Dennis Eckersley
          More saves than baserunners allowed 1989-90

          44: Hank Aaron
          We still don't appreciate his greatness

          45: Bob Gibson
          Most ferocious pitcher I've ever seen

          46: Lee Smith
          Hall of Fame closer.

          47: Tom Glavine
          Had 305 wins, two Cy Young, five 20-win seasons

          48: Torii Hunter
          We need more of him in our game

          49: Hoyt Wilhelm
          Top-five reliever, best knuckleball ever

          50: J.R. Richard
          Won 20 once, 18 three times, started 1980 All-Star game

          51: Randy Johnson
          Top-10 pitcher all time, most intimidating left-hander ever

          52: CC Sabathia
          Someday, he will be in Cooperstown.

          53: Don Drysdale
          Posted 209 wins, nine All-Star games

          54: Goose Gossage
          Top-five reliever ever

          55: Orel Hershiser
          59 consecutive scoreless innings in an all-time record

          Other baseball notes from April 16

          • In 1922, Joe Bauman was born. In 1954, playing for Roswell, New Mexico. in Class C baseball, Bauman hit batted .400 with 72 homers and 224 RBIs -- the most homers in any pro season until Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. After each home run that year, Bauman would earn what he called "fence money,'' fans would pass him money through the chain-link fence behind home plate. "I bought a new car and made a down payment on a house that season,'' Bauman said.

          • In 1940, Bob Feller threw the only no-hitter on Opening Day. As the son of a father with a Ph.D in mathematics, I understand there is a difference between no batting average and a .000 batting average. But for those of you who believe you are batting .000 before the first game of a season, then this is the only game in history in which every player had the same batting average after the game as he did before the game.

          • In 2000, Chuck Finley struck out four batters in an inning for the third time in his career, a major league record. That same season, the Indians used 32 pitchers, including Kane Davis, who pitched 11 innings. Finley ran a contest with the pitching staff to see who could name as many of the 32 pitchers used that season. Finley won. He named 27. "But,'' he said, "there was controversy. One guy wasn't sure if his name was Kane Davis or Davis Kane.''