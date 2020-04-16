On April 16, 1929, the Yankees became the first team to wear numbers on their uniforms, which causes Tim Kurkjian to comes up with his own numbers game. (1:11)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1929, the numbers game began.

The Yankees were the first team to put numbers on the back of their uniforms. The numbers often corresponded to where the player hit the batting order, which is how Babe Ruth ended up with No. 3 and Lou Gehrig No. 4. So we'll pick the greatest baseball player of all time from uniform No. 1 to No. 55, a harmless game I call "From Ozzie To Orel.''

It is a fun exercise, which, in spots, requires a healthy debate. But, in these trying times, there is no need for hate here. There are no right or wrong answers, not on something as unofficial as the best No. 5 ever (DiMaggio, Pujols, Bench, Brett, others), No. 8 (Berra, Ripken, Morgan, Yaz, others), No. 19 (Feller, Gwynn, Yount), No. 20 (Frank Robinson or Schmidt), No. 21 (Spahn or Clemente) or No. 45 (Gibson or Pedro Martinez). It is subjective. Use your own judgement.

This is my list: 1 to 55.

It is not the correct list. It is my list, with facts and opinion. Mostly opinion.

It is not your list. It should not be your list.

1: Ozzie Smith

Best defensive shortstop ever

2: Derek Jeter

Top-four shortstop.

3: Babe Ruth

Best hitter ever, as many shutouts (17) as Pedro Martinez

4: Lou Gehrig

Best first baseman

5: Joe DiMaggio

Three MVPs, top four center fielder

6: Stan Musial

Most underrated superstar player

7: Mickey Mantle

Top-three center fielder

8: Yogi Berra

Second-best catcher ever, three MVPs, three seconds

9: Ted Williams

Higher career OPS than best single-season OPS of any active player

10: Chipper Jones

Top-four third baseman

11: Barry Larkin

Amazingly athletic shortstop

12: Roberto Alomar

Best defensive second baseman I've ever seen

13: Alex Rodriguez

One of five with 600 homers, 3,000 hits

14: Pete Rose

The Hit King

15: Carlos Beltran

Borderline Hall of Famer

16: Whitey Ford

Won 236 games, posted a .690 winning percentage

17: Dizzy Dean

Went 59-19 in 1933-34

18: Johnny Damon

2,769 hits, 522 doubles, 480 steals

19: Tony Gwynn

A .338 lifetime hitter, 297 three-hit games, one three-strikeout game

20: Mike Schmidt

Best third baseman ever

21: Roberto Clemente

A .318 lifetime hitter, best defensive right fielder ever

22: Clayton Kershaw

Three Cy Youngs, lowest ERA (2.44), 2,200 innings pitched, 1920-on

23: Ryne Sandberg

Nine Gold Gloves, 282 homers

24: Willie Mays

Second-best player all time

25: Barry Bonds

Top-three hitter

26: Wade Boggs

Lifetime .328, seven 200-hit seasons in a row

27: Mike Trout

Three MVPs, more to come

28: Bert Blyleven

Hall of Famer, top-three curveball

29: Rod Carew

A magician at the plate, .328 lifetime

30: Nolan Ryan

Greatest power pitcher, hardest pitcher to hit ever

31: Greg Maddux

Career value, best pitcher I've ever seen

32: Sandy Koufax

Peak value, best lefty ever. Went 97-27 in his last four seasons

33: Eddie Murray

One of six with 500 homers, 3,000 hits

34: David Ortiz

Big Papi

35: Rickey Henderson

No list is complete without him

36: Gaylord Perry

Gaylord Perry: Most wins by any pitcher in the 1960's and 70's combined

37: Keith Hernandez

Wore it with Cardinals, best defensive first baseman

38: Curt Schilling

Should make it to Cooperstown this year

39: Roy Campanella

Three-time MVP

40: Bartolo Colon

Had 247 wins, Cy Young, one amazing home run

41: Tom Seaver

Top 10-15 pitcher

42: Jackie Robinson

For all he did

43: Dennis Eckersley

More saves than baserunners allowed 1989-90

44: Hank Aaron

We still don't appreciate his greatness

45: Bob Gibson

Most ferocious pitcher I've ever seen

46: Lee Smith

Hall of Fame closer.

47: Tom Glavine

Had 305 wins, two Cy Young, five 20-win seasons

48: Torii Hunter

We need more of him in our game

49: Hoyt Wilhelm

Top-five reliever, best knuckleball ever

50: J.R. Richard

Won 20 once, 18 three times, started 1980 All-Star game

51: Randy Johnson

Top-10 pitcher all time, most intimidating left-hander ever

52: CC Sabathia

Someday, he will be in Cooperstown.

53: Don Drysdale

Posted 209 wins, nine All-Star games

54: Goose Gossage

Top-five reliever ever

55: Orel Hershiser

59 consecutive scoreless innings in an all-time record

