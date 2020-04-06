Former Colorado Rockies All-Star Todd Helton was sentenced to two days in jail stemming from a DUI arrest last year, Knoxville (Tennessee) assistant district attorney Sean McDermott told USA Today Sports on Monday.

Helton told the Denver Post that he served the sentence last month.

According to McDermott, the longtime Rockies first baseman will be on probation for nearly a year, must pay a $250 fine and must attend a victim impact panel.

Last March, Helton received a misdemeanor citation on a charge of driving under the influence after he was involved in a one-car crash. According to a Knox County (Tennessee) sheriff's report, Helton's car struck a telephone pole shortly before 6 p.m on March 18, 2019. Officers said Helton indicated he had taken an Ambien at about 2 p.m. One officer saw a cup in Helton's car that "had the odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Helton later pleaded guilty to the DUI charge.

Helton, 46, retired in 2013 after spending his entire 17-year playing career with the Rockies.