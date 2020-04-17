You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE in 1954, Frank Robinson made his debut.

Twenty-one years later, Frank Robinson, the player-manager of the Indians, chose not to put himself in the starting lineup on Opening Day 1975. His general manager, Phil Seghi, insisted that he play, saying, "Frank, this is YOUR day.'' That day, Robinson would become the first African American manager in baseball history. Batting second in the order, Robinson, in his first at-bat, fell behind 0-2 to the Yankees' Doc Medich, who threw a nasty slider off the outside part of the plate. Robinson thought to himself, "This guy is trying to strike me out on three pitches. He's trying to embarrass me on MY day. No one does that to me!'' Robinson hit the next pitch over the left-center field fence for a home run.

That is Frank Robinson: the most ferocious competitor I've ever met in a baseball uniform. When he came to the Orioles in a trade for Milt Pappas before the 1966 season, he changed the culture on that team. "Frank taught us how to win,'' third baseman Brooks Robinson told me.

The Orioles won the World Series that season, Robinson became the first player to win the Most Valuable Player Award in both leagues and he won the Triple Crown.

AP Photo

Robinson would finish his brilliant career with 586 home runs and 2,943 hits -- he just missed being in the 3,000-hit, 600-homer club, which has only four members. In an Old-Timers' game in Texas in 1987, Robinson was 51, he was facing massive Jim Bibby, who could still throw hard.

Accidentally, Bibby knocked down Robinson with a pitch. Robinson, as I saw him do many times in his career, dusted himself off, got back in the box and hit a home run over the left-center field fence.

After the game, I asked Frank how many homers he would hit if he had 600 at-bats as a DH.

"Thirty!'' he said..

"Frank,'' I said, "you're 51 years old.''

"Thirty-five!'' he said.

