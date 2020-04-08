Mets simulation broadcast throws shade at Astros

A gamer takes punishing the Astros into his own hands and hits the players with pitches during an MLB The Show 20 simulation. (0:52)

During a time with no baseball games, even team broadcasters are looking for some way to fill the gap in normalcy that comes with the annual baseball schedule.

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets broadcast booth of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling called a video game matchup between the Mets and the Houston Astros on MLB: The Show.

While calling the simulation, Cohen dropped a joke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal, giving fans a taste of what a broadcast might sound like any time a team faces the Astros during the 2020 season.

"You can hear very little from the crowd tonight, it almost feels like you're playing in a library," Cohen said on the broadcast of the simulation. "Which would mean that any sound that might be emanating from the dugout, say, the sound of a trash can being banged, would be quite formidable."

The broadcasting trio touched on everything from the lack of names for the umpires to the injury rehab of Yoenis Cespedes to the slightly larger-than-life hats on the heads of players.

"I can't say I like how the hat looks," Darling said.

"It looks a little large on his head," Cohen said.

"Looks like the second coming of the Great Gazoo," Darling quipped.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom outdueled Astros ace Justin Verlander for a 2-1 victory in the simulation.