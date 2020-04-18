On April 18, 1950, former president Harry S. Truman used both of his hands to throw out first pitches, prompting Tim Kurkjian to recall other stories of baseball ambidexterity. (1:39)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950, things were ambidextrous, not amphibious.

President Harry Truman threw out the ceremonial first ball at the Washington Senators' game. He made two throws -- one right-handed and one left-handed. In his honor, we will briefly examine the world of ambidextrous baseball players, or as former infielder Jim Morrison called it, "amphibious,'' which he described as "being able to throw underwater.''

The full "On this date ..." archive

Babe Ruth threw and hit left-handed, but he ate and wrote with his right hand. Craig Biggio is the opposite, as is Brooks Robinson.

"The first time I met Brooksie, the first thing I noticed is that he ate and wrote with his left hand,'' former Orioles second baseman Davey Johnson said. "I thought, 'Brooks is the best third baseman ever.' So I ate and wrote with MY left hand for a year to see if it would be make me a better second baseman. It didn't.''

Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

Third baseman George Brett used to throw batting practice left-handed. Catcher Victor Martinez can throw 75 mph left-handed. Right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez had his glove knocked off by a line drive in 2018, picked up the ball and threw a strike left-handed to first, which then-Phillies manager Gabe Kapler called "the greatest play I have ever seen.'' Velasquez, in college, sometimes played the outfield, and threw left-handed, when he didn't pitch. Right-hander Greg Harris pitched left-handed in a major league game in 1995; he used a reversible glove. So does switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, who has pitched with both arms in major league games for several years.

"I watched him throw a bullpen this morning,'' said A's manager Bob Melvin, joking. "He started off throwing right-handed wearing No. 46. Then, I looked back, and he was throwing lefty wearing No. 64.''

Joey Rickard, most recently with the Giants, throws a baseball left-handed but throws a football right-handed. Tom Foley, a former middle infielder, throws right-handed, but played quarterback in high school as a left-hander. He was once teammates on the Pirates with left-handed pitcher Steve Cooke, who played quarterback in high school right-handed. Foley was a coach with the Rays with first baseman Travis Lee, who threw a baseball left-handed but played quarterback in high school, where he threw right-handed.

"It is weird,'' Foley said.

Weird describes Mark Mulder, once a terrific left-handed pitcher. Everything he does below the waist, as he put it, he does right-handed -- such as bowl or swing a golf club. Everything he does above the waist, he does left-handed, such as throw a baseball. He once pitched in a celebrity softball game. Since that motion is underhand, he pitched with his right hand. But when a ball was hit back at him, he would have to switch his glove to his other hand, a la Jim Abbott, so he could throw to first base.

"I'm completely screwed up,'' Mulder said.

But in baseball, and with presidents, that's good.

Other baseball notes for April 18