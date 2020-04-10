Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says one team employee -- not a player -- tested positive for the coronavirus and is "on the road to getting better."

Rizzo said no players for the reigning World Series champions have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 at any point and so no one has been tested.

He said the team's medical staff checks in each day with every player and staff member.

According to Rizzo, the employee who got the illness was at the team's spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, and now is home and his quarantine has ended. Rizzo said the employee is fever-free and symptom-free.

Rizzo did not identify the person who was sick other than to say it is not someone who plays for the Nationals -- "and we're going to keep it at that." The general manager said the person tested positive "well after" the Nationals had shut down their facilities in Florida and Washington.

Rizzo also said Friday on a conference call with reporters that the Nationals are partnering with chef Jose Andres to distribute tens of thousands of meals per day to people in need in parts of Washington.