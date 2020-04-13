David Ortiz, John Krasinski surprise Boston medical workers with salute

With baseball season still on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox nonetheless helped spread some good cheer to Boston hospital workers.

As part of Sunday's episode of the YouTube show "Some Good News," hosted by Boston-area native John Krasinski, Ortiz surprised five members of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center COVID-19 unit with a message of thanks.

"I've got to tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you guys for what you are doing," Ortiz said via video conference call. "Taking your life, taking your time, that's something that goes beyond everything."

Ortiz also said the Red Sox were donating to the hospital four tickets for life to Fenway Park.

"I've been waiting on the wait list for 16 years but still heard nothing," Krasinski joked.

After the video visit from Ortiz, the workers boarded what Krasinski called the "most sanitized Duck Boat in America" for a ride to Fenway Park, where they walked on the field, ran the bases and were saluted on the center-field video board with messages from members of the Red Sox, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

The medical workers then threw a ceremonial first pitch for the 2020 season, with Krasinski asking them to autograph one of the balls for him.

"You are our heroes, and you're the most lovable, wonderful people," Krasinski said. "Thank you so much."