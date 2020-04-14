Former Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs manager Jim Frey died Sunday at age 88.

Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League's Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998. The Patriots did not announce a cause of death.

"We join the baseball community in mourning Jim's passing and send our condolences to his family and friends," the Cubs said in a statement Tuesday.

Born in Cleveland on May 26, 1931, Frey became friends with future major leaguer Don Zimmer at Western Hills High School in Cincinnati.

An outfielder, Frey spent 14 seasons in the minor league organizations of the Boston and Milwaukee Braves, and the St. Louis Cardinals without reaching the majors.

He scouted and managed in the minor leagues for Baltimore and coached for the Orioles under manager Earl Weaver from 1970-79.

Frey managed in the big leagues for five seasons, compiling a 323-287 record.

Frey replaced Whitey Herzog as the Royals' manager after the 1979 season.

In his first season as Royals manager, Frey led the team to the 1980 American League pennant before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Frey was fired the following season after the Royals got off to a 10-10 start during the second half of the strike-marred season. Dick Howser replaced him.

The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Frey, former manager and GM.



Jim was a central figure in our club's most memorable moments of the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/gIRBAhxVd9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 14, 2020

Frey coached for the New York Mets in 1982 and '83, then was hired by the Cubs to replace Charlie Fox.

In 1984, Frey was named the National League manager of the year after guiding Cubs to first place in the NL East, their first postseason appearance in 39 years. Chicago lost in five games to the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series, blowing a 2-0 series lead.

He was fired during the 1986 season after a 23-33 start.

From November 1987 through the end of the 1991 season, Frey was the Cubs' general manager.

In 1989, the Cubs won the NL East again before losing to the San Francisco Giants in the NLCS.

Frey's moves included signing George Bell and Danny Jackson, trading Lee Smith to Boston for Calvin Schiraldi and Al Nipper; dealing Keith Moreland to the Padres for Rich Gossage; and shipping Rafael Palmeiro and Jamie Moyer to Texas for Mitch Williams.

Frey remained as GM through the 1991 season, when he was replaced by Larry Himes after Frey's power eroded under team president Don Grenesko.

He became vice chairman of the New England Patriots, owned by friend Steve Kalafer, and shifted to an adviser role in later years.

Frey is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Joan Miller; son James; daughters Mary Maenner, Jennifer Stangl and Cindy Sullivan; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.