Shortstop Carlos Correa and catcher Martin Maldonado of the Houston Astros are partnering with the team's owner, Jim Crane, and other players and artists from Puerto Rico to bring medical aid to the island to assist with the coronavirus crisis.

"Right now, we are working on something big, really big to help Puerto Rico. We haven't done it yet, but we're working on it, thanks to owner Jim Crane. We are working together with many players like [Francisco] Lindor, Eddie [Rosario], [Martin] Maldonado and many [singing] artists, like Bad Bunny," said Correa during a video interview with ESPN. "What's happening now is much more important than baseball. We are talking about something that's affecting the lives of so many people, many families who are suffering right now.

"Now our focus has moved on from playing baseball to finding ways to help people. I have been working hard with my team to look for ways to distribute food, supplies, and help in bringing all the things hospitals during this time of crisis."

Crane Worldwide Logistics will cover all of the freight and transportation costs to get vital medical supplies to Puerto Rico. Correa told ESPN they have already sent "sent 26 pallets of supplies worth around $2,000,000."

A press release sent by the Astros Tuesday night confirmed that those supplies arrived in three ocean containers, with a fourth container scheduled to ship to Puerto Rico next week. Correa stated the overall donation would reach a total of $3,000,000 in medical equipment.

Carlos Correa and Martin Maldonado, right, celebrate after a home run. "Our focus has moved on from playing baseball to finding ways to help people," Correa said. Jason Miller/Getty Images

"We didn't have the means to transport it in a timely fashion, so we asked Jim Crane for help as he has always been willing to support all of our past humanitarian efforts," Correa added in the press release. "Jim and the Astros Foundation immediately responded by donating the air and sea transport for all of the 100,000 pounds of medical supplies. This would not have been possible without his help. I'm proud to play for the best owner in the game."

Crane was also part of the effort to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, chartering flights containing over 300,000 pounds of supplies and flying critically ill patients to mainland U.S.

"Puerto Rico has always been an important market for Major League Baseball and the Latin players across the league," Crane said in the team's statement. "We are more than happy to utilize our resources to help. I'm extremely proud of Carlos, Martin and so many of our players for the way they have stepped up to help those in need during this pandemic."