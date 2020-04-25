Tim Kurkjian tells the story of how at dinner he pressed Orioles manager Frank Robinson into giving the details behind his phone call with the President of the United States. (1:02)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988, you got no idea what I'm going through.

Orioles manager Frank Robinson was desperate for support ... a night out ... a night away from his team ... something. So desperate, Frank took the three beat writers who covered the team -- Ken Rosenthal, Richard Justice and me -- out to dinner on an off night in Minneapolis.

The Orioles were 0-18, on their way to 0-21. They had demolished the major league record (previously 0-14 by the 1997 Cubs) for a team's losses in a season before its first victory. Orioles GM Roland Hemond had tried to change the team's luck in Kansas City by wearing the suit that he wore during a playoff clinch with the 1983 White Sox. It was hanging in a glass case at Comiskey Park; he had it removed and shipped to him. It had shrunk badly with champagne. Roland, ever playful, wore it. It didn't fit, it looked ridiculous. And it didn't work.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Orioles kept on losing.

Frank Robinson, who didn't tolerate losing very well, had had enough. So he took us out. Halfway through dinner, I asked if anyone interesting had called to offer encouragement. Frank said, "the president [Ronald Reagan] called today.''

Frank was a big kidder, so I pressed him three times, and finally he said, "Damn it, the president of the United States called me today!''

I asked, "What did he say?''

Frank said, "He said, 'Frank, I know what you're going through.''

Frank responded: "Mr. President, you got no idea what I'm going through.''

This was pre-cellphones. Richard Justice and I, we worked for morning newspapers, so we ran to the pay phones at Rudolph's, back when there used to be pay phones. We called in our stories, and each paper ran a box on the front page, A-1: The president had called the beleaguered manager of the Orioles. When the Orioles finally did win, 9-0 in Chicago on April 29, the phone rang in the visiting manager's office at Comiskey Park. Robinson answered, "Yes, Mr. President.''

