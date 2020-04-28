Tim Kurkjian tells a secondhand story of how a reserved Albert Pujols impressed in the batting cages before setting the rookie record for homers in April. (1:04)

ON THIS DATE IN 2001, Albert Pujols set the rookie record for homers in April with eight.

Former Royals catcher Mike Macfarlane owns a batting cage in Kansas City. He said in the offseason before the 2001 season, "this big guy came in every day, he never said a word to anyone, he hit all day,'' Macfarlane said. "I had no idea who he was, but man, could he hit.''

As Macfarlane and I were doing Baseball Tonight in early April 2001, he saw the guy from a batting cage wearing a Cardinals uniform. Macfarlane said, "That's the guy!''

It was Albert Pujols. He was a prospect, but not a can't-miss prospect. He wasn't even supposed to make the team out of spring training that year, "but every time we put him in a game, he did something really well,'' then-Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa said. "He hit wherever we put him.''

That April, that season, Pujols played wherever he was needed: third base, first base, the outfield.

"By that time,'' LaRussa said, "we knew what we had.''

They had one of the best players of all time. Pujols won the Rookie of the Year in 2001, and finished fourth in the MVP voting. He arguably had the best first 10 seasons of anyone in the history of the game. He won three MVPs in 10 years, and finished in the top six of the other seven seasons. He hit at least 30 homers and drove in at least 100 runs for 10 straight seasons, and was the best player on two World Series champions in St. Louis.

"Here's who Albert is,'' LaRussa told me several years into Pujols' great career. "He is the guy in the intrasquad game in spring training who is jumping off the bench yelling when his teammate scores from second on a single. That's Albert. All Albert cares about is winning.''

