MIAMI -- Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday that he is indefinitely forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a source told ESPN confirming multiple reports.

Jeter, who has a reported salary of $5 million annually, told members of baseball ops on the call that they will be paid through at least May 31, the source said.

According to reports, other members of the Marlins' executive team agreed to take pay cuts.

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The start of the season, scheduled for March 26, has been indefinitely delayed.

MLB senior staff has taken pay cuts, and budget slashing has allowed the central office to say it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees through May. Some teams have taken similar stances with their administrative staff.

ESPN's Buster Olney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.