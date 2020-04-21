Baseball in South Korea has an official new starting date.

The Korea Baseball Organization announced Tuesday that regular-season play there will begin May 5, according to the Yonhap News Agency of South Korea, which also reported that games initially will be played without fans in attendance.

Per the report, the decision was made to start play May 5 after a Tuesday meeting with the presidents of all 10 KBO clubs.

The KBO initially was slated to begin the 2020 season on March 28, but it postponed play to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Yonhap News Agency report, each team will play four exhibition games ahead of opening day. Those games also will be held without fans.

On Sunday, South Korea reported eight cases of the virus -- the first time a daily increase had dropped to single digits in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures raised the country's total to 10,661, including 234 deaths. It said 8,042 people have recovered and been released from quarantine and 12,243 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they had contracted the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.