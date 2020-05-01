Rickey Henderson passed Lou Brock on the all-time stolen bases list on May 1, 1991, and Tim Kurkjian remembers something about that day that didn't go as planned. (1:32)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991, Rickey Henderson broke Lou Brock's career record for stolen bases.

Henderson pulled the historic bag out of the ground, raised it above his head and, on a microphone, announced to the Oakland Coliseum crowd, "Today, I am the greatest of all time!''

The full "On this date ..." archive

And, he was and is. Henderson is the greatest base stealer in history; his 1,406 steals are 468 more than Brock, who has the second most of all time. Henderson also is the greatest leadoff man ever. Part of that was his power: he hit 81 leadoff home runs, 27 more than Alfonso Soriano, who is second on the list. Henderson is first in runs scored; that was the first individual statistic kept in baseball history because it was the most important one: scoring a run is the goal. Henderson also is second in walks and fourth in times reached base. He was a devastating offensive player for almost his entire 25-year career. He was a plus defensively. He is, by any measure, a top three left fielder of all time.

Run, Rickey, run: Henderson passed Lou Brock in 1991 and added nearly 500 more stolen bases to his total. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

And Rickey is Rickey. There are all sorts of urban legends about some of the colorful things he has said and done, none of which were harmful or malicious. But one of his managers in New York, Bobby Valentine, tells this story. Rickey broke another record, which demanded another standing ovation. Rickey loved a standing ovation. He was standing on first base, and tipped his cap to the crowd at Shea Stadium. Rickey loved to tip his cap. The steal sign for Rickey was a clap of the hands. After the ovation had died down, Rickey looked at third base coach Cookie Rojas, who looked at Rickey, and clapped his hands.