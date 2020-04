Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully is in the hospital after falling at his home on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 92-year-old Scully is "resting comfortably."

The Dodgers' tweet also includes a quote from Scully: "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it."

Scully retired from broadcasting after the 2016 season, ending his 67-year run calling Dodgers games.