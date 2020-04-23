MLB The Show League playoffs to be broadcast

Hunter Pence walks it off in MLB The Show playing as himself and is fired up about it. (0:35)

NEW YORK -- Select games from the final 10 days of the MLB The Show Player's League, including its playoff tournament, will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network starting Thursday night.

ESPN2 will broadcast select regular-season games this Thursday and Saturday, while MLB Network will broadcast select regular-season showdowns this Saturday. MLB Network will also be airing a one-hour MLB The Show: Recap program on Sunday featuring highlights from video game contests. The playoff tournament is slated to begin on May 1 on FS1 with a best-of-three series. The quarterfinals will air on May 2 on ESPN2. On May 2, ESPN2 and Fs1 will air the best-of-three semifinal series, with the winners of each semifinal facing off in a best-of-five Championship Series that will air on ESPN on May 3.

The winner of the championship will earn a $25,000 additional donation to the Boys & Girls Club affiliate in its community. At the start of the Player's League, MLB, the Players Association and Sony Interactive Entertainment donated $5,000 on behalf of each player to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

If the season ended today, the top eight players and their teams would reach the playoffs, including Joey Gallo (17-3) of the Texas Rangers, Blake Snell (13-3) of the Tampa Bay Rays, Jeff McNeil (14-4) of thje New York Mets, Bo Bichette (9-3) of the Toronto Blue Jays, Gavin Lux (14-5) of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lucas Giolito (13-5) of the Chicago White Sox, Fernando Tatis Jr. (13-6) of the San Diego Padres and Trevor May (11-6) of the Minnesota Twins while players like Dwight Smith Jr. (14-8) of the Baltimore Orioles, Amir Garrett (12-8) of the Cincinnati Reds and Tommy Kahnle (11-7) of the Yankees try to climb into a playoff spot.

SCHEDULE

April 23: Blake Snell vs. Lucas Giolito, Bo Bichette vs. Trevor May, ESPN2

April 25: TBD, ESPN2

April 26: TBD, MLB Network

April 29: TBD, ESPN2

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

May 1: Quarterfinals (Best of Three), FS1 May 2:

Quarterfinals and Semifinals (Best of Three), ESPN2 and FS1 May 3:

Championship (Best of Five), ESPN