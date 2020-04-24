Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo expects there to be a 2020 MLB season.

Baseball has been on hold since last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, right along with most sports and other aspects of everyday life.

Rizzo said on a conference call with reporters Friday: "I'm optimistic, as is the commissioner, that we'll have baseball in 2020. I'm upbeat about that. The most important thing is to do it in the right way and the safest manner we can. But I believe that we will have baseball.''

Mike Rizzo, manager of the World Series champion Nationals, believes that baseball will return this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Larry W. Smith/EPA

The GM said the owners of the World Series champions have committed to giving Nationals employees full salary and benefits through the end of May.