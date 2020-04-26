The Cleveland Indians will pay regular salaries to full-time employees through June 30, but the club has had to furlough others due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said senior executives took "voluntary salary reductions'' to ensure the team could continue to pay staffers. The Indians confirmed they have furloughed "many of our part-time employees and interns.'' Those will take effect on May 1.

The Indians are one of the few teams to guarantee full-time workers their salaries through June.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told teams last week he was suspending non-player personnel contracts on May 1. Many teams agreed to pay employees through May.

Baseball has been shut down since March 12, and the start of the season remains unclear.