As May 9 would have been Tony Gwynn's 60th birthday, Tim Kurkjian tells stories in honor of the legendary Hall of Fame hitter. (1:26)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1960, Tony Gwynn was born.

Hitting is so much about hand-eye coordination, and no one had more of it than Tony Gwynn. It is why he finished with a .338 average and eight batting titles; only Ty Cobb had more. It is why he hit .300 for 19 straight seasons; only Cobb had a longer streak. It is how he hit .368 for a five-year period; even Ted Williams didn't do that. And it is why Gwynn never struck out more than 40 times in a season, he had 297 three-hit games, one three-strikeout game.

The full "On this date ..." archive

Gwynn's eyes were so good, he could see the split-fingered fastball grip used by Astros pitcher Shane Reynolds as soon Reynolds took the ball out of his glove. I asked if anyone else could see that. "I don't think so,'' he said. He said he could see Randy Johnson's slider so well, he thought it was easier for a left-handed hitter to hit Johnson's slider than a right-handed hitter. To which J.T Snow said, "Well, only Tony can say that.''

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

During batting practice before Game 1 of the 1998 World Series at Yankee Stadium, Gwynn, then 38, stormed out of the cage and yelled to no one in particular.

"I can't see at all like I used to!'' he said.

"What, is your vision now only 20/20?'' I asked.

"No,'' he said, "it's 20/15, and I can't see at all like I used to!''

Gwynn's hands were small; he played basketball for four years at San Diego State, but couldn't palm a ball. Because his hands were so small, he used a tiny bat: 33 inches, 30½ ounces. Gwynn referred to his bats as "Seven Grains of Pain." Gwynn was a magician at the plate, his bats were his wands. "Nowadays, some hitters use bats as more of a battering ram,'' said catcher Brad Ausmus, a teammate in San Diego. "Tony used his bats more as a paintbrush.''

One of those bats he used almost exclusively for the entire 1994 season, a season in which he batted .394, but because of the baseball strike that year, he was denied a shot to become the first player to hit .400 since Williams in 1941. Gwynn would only use another bat when he was facing a hard-throwing left-hander who might get the ball in on him, such as Jeff Fassero, and possibly break his bat.

"I loved that bat,'' Gwynn said. "The next spring training, I broke it taking batting practice on a back field against Peach [Padres coach Rob Picciolo]. I almost started to cry.''

"So did I,'' Picciolo said.

Other baseball notes for May 9